No official meetings in Maharashtra till coronavirus curbed

  • Updated: 19-03-2020 21:41 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:41 IST
The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to temporarily stop holding official meetings in view of the coronavirus outbreak. A Government Resolution (GR) issued here said if at all an urgent meeting is to be called, it should be ensured that sitting arrangement is made in such a way that officers and other staff members are at a safe distance fromeach other.

The GR said the rule will be applicable for state government headquarters Mantralaya in south Mumbai and all government offices elsewhere in the state till the outbreak of the coronavirus is curbed. The order said the step is necessary to prevent spread of the virus in government offices and ensure safety of employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

