Four more test corona-positive in UP, number rises to 19'

  • PTI
  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:41 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four more persons have tested positive for the coronavirus affliction, taking the total number of people confirmed corona cases in Uttar Pradesh to 19, a senior official said on Thursday. The freshly confirmed corona-positive cases included two in Lucknow and one each in Noida and Lakhimpur, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, the state surveillance officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP)

"As on March 19, total number of samples in UP found positive is 19 (Agra - 8, Ghaziabad - 2, NOIDA-4, Lucknow - 4, Lakhimpur-Kheri-1)," said Dr Agrawal, in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

