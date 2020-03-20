Left Menu
MP Speaker accepts resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs ahead of floor test

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 00:57 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:57 IST
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati accepted the resignation of the remaining 16 MLAs loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on late Thursday night

The development comes hours after the Supreme Court directed to hold a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly by 5 pm on Friday

"I have accepted the resignation of the 16 MLAs who have filed petition in the Supreme Court. Based on what they have stated there, I am accepting resignation of these 16 MLAs also," Prajapati told reporters. The Speaker had earlier accepted the resignations of six ministers who had resigned from their membership.

