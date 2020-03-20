Security beefed up outside Tihar Jail ahead of hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

Security was beefed up outside the Tihar Jail in view of the hanging of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case on Friday

An official said that the deployment of security personnel has been increased outside Tihar Jail Number 3. Hundreds of people gathered outside the jail, with some of them carrying posters thanking the judiciary

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31), held guilty for gangraping a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012 so savagely that she died of her injuries a fortnight later, will be executed in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am on Friday.

