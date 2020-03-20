Left Menu
COVID-19: Public transport restricted in Jammu

In addition to an order dated March 15, District Magistrate of Jammu said that all modes of mass public transport shall cease to ply in the district till further orders in the view of fatal COVID-19 spread in the country.

  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:07 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:07 IST
COVID-19: Public transport restricted in Jammu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In addition to an order dated March 15, District Magistrate of Jammu said that all modes of mass public transport shall cease to ply in the district till further orders in the view of fatal COVID-19 spread in the country.

"In continuation of order dated 15 March, all modes of mass public transport shall cease to ply in district till further orders except for state road transport corporation buses on listed routes for Govt employees and travellers in emergency," the order read.

According to the union health ministry, a total of 206 positive cases have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

