Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM orders all malls in state to be closed, major cities to be sanitised

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:10 IST
UP CM orders all malls in state to be closed, major cities to be sanitised

With a view to check the spread of coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered all malls to be shut with immediate effect and directed officials to sanitise Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur cities. "All malls in the state should be closed till further orders. Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur cities should be sanitised," the chief minister said in a statement.

He also urged religious leaders and gurus to postpone all cultural, religious and intellectual programmes till April 2 and appealed to reduce the number of people gathering at marriage functions to 10. Adityanath also directed officials to ensure cleanliness and fogging in all the districts.

Earlier, the Lucknow district administration ordered closure of all bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons, beauty parlours and eating joints with immediate effect. "All bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons and beauty parlours should be closed with immediate effect till March 31 or till further orders," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus, he said.

In a separate order, the DM ordered closure of all eating points, sweet shops, food stalls, coffee shops, etc also till March 31. Not complying with the orders will be considered a punishable offence, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-California, New York and Illinois 'stay at home' orders: What's allowed?

Three U.S. states - California, New York and Illinois - have issued similar statewide stay at home orders directing more than 72 million residents to remain in their homes for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Jers...

Panama's Copa Airlines cancels all flights as coronavirus crisis spreads

Panamas Copa Airlines on Friday said it will suspend all operations from March 22 until April 21, making it the first Latin American carrier to take such a drastic measure in order to weather the coronavirus crisis. Air travel in Latin Amer...

Olympics-USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expr...

At least 11 dead, 904 people infected with coronavirus in Brazil

At least 11 people have died from the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil, up from seven on Thursday, the countrys health ministry said on Friday.Infections now number 904, the ministry said, compared with 621 the previous day. Brazil is current...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020