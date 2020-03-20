UP CM orders all malls in state to be closed, major cities to be sanitised

With a view to check the spread of coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered all malls to be shut with immediate effect and directed officials to sanitise Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur cities. "All malls in the state should be closed till further orders. Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur cities should be sanitised," the chief minister said in a statement.

He also urged religious leaders and gurus to postpone all cultural, religious and intellectual programmes till April 2 and appealed to reduce the number of people gathering at marriage functions to 10. Adityanath also directed officials to ensure cleanliness and fogging in all the districts.

Earlier, the Lucknow district administration ordered closure of all bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons, beauty parlours and eating joints with immediate effect. "All bars, cafes/lounges, hair salons and beauty parlours should be closed with immediate effect till March 31 or till further orders," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus, he said.

In a separate order, the DM ordered closure of all eating points, sweet shops, food stalls, coffee shops, etc also till March 31. Not complying with the orders will be considered a punishable offence, he added..

