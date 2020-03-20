Left Menu
Development News Edition

Annual Chountra Mata pilgrimage suspended in JK's Udhampur district

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:44 IST
Annual Chountra Mata pilgrimage suspended in JK's Udhampur district

The annual Chountra Mata pilgrimage in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir was suspended as part of the precautionary measures taken to check the spread of coronavirus, an official spokesman said. Ramnagar Subdivisional Magistrate Naresh Kumar ordered the suspension of the yatra, which was scheduled to take place later this month, the spokesman said. However, he said the traditional religious ceremony may be performed by the priests on the day of the yatra. One of the most famous shrines in Udhampur, the Chountra Mata temple is located atop a hill

Every year, an 'akhand jyoti' is lit at Narsingh Mandir in Ramnagar and Durga Mandir in Gujroo Nagrota on first 'Navratra' and taken to the shrine with great religious fervour amidst bhajans and beating of drums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Macron's popularity jumps as French approve of coronavirus response

French President Emmanuel Macrons popularity rating jumped to a more than two-year high, according to an opinion poll published on Friday, showing his handling of the coronavirus crisis was being given a big vote of confidence. Some 51 of t...

Govt should suspend NPR, CAA for 3 months amid coronavirus threat: Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader and former Union cabinet minister Salman Khurshid has suggested that the government should postpone the National Population Register NPR and other such things for three months in the face of the coronavirus threat. He...

North Korea fires unidentified projectile -Yonhap

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday, citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. Japans coast...

FACTBOX-California, New York and Illinois 'stay at home' orders: What's allowed?

Three U.S. states - California, New York and Illinois - have issued similar statewide stay at home orders directing more than 72 million residents to remain in their homes for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Jers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020