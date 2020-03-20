Annual Chountra Mata pilgrimage suspended in JK's Udhampur district

The annual Chountra Mata pilgrimage in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir was suspended as part of the precautionary measures taken to check the spread of coronavirus, an official spokesman said. Ramnagar Subdivisional Magistrate Naresh Kumar ordered the suspension of the yatra, which was scheduled to take place later this month, the spokesman said. However, he said the traditional religious ceremony may be performed by the priests on the day of the yatra. One of the most famous shrines in Udhampur, the Chountra Mata temple is located atop a hill

Every year, an 'akhand jyoti' is lit at Narsingh Mandir in Ramnagar and Durga Mandir in Gujroo Nagrota on first 'Navratra' and taken to the shrine with great religious fervour amidst bhajans and beating of drums.

