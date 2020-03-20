Left Menu
Centre okays land use change for Central Vista redevelopment project execution

  Updated: 20-03-2020 22:36 IST
The Centre approved the land use change for execution of its ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project in Lutyens' Delhi with the issuance of a notification on Friday. The notification was issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. The redevelopment project of Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common Central Secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath -- from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

The new Parliament House building will come up on a 9.5-acre land near the existing building. Earlier, the plot was meant for development of a district park. According to sources, prime minister's residence and office are likely to be shifted near the South Block and vice-president's new house will be in the vicinity of the North Block.

The vice president's current residence is among those buildings identified by the government for demolition in Lutyens' Delhi for the purpose of the project, they said. According to the notification, a residential complex will be developed in the north direction of South Block and another in the south of the Dalhousie Road, paving the way for shifting of the prime minister office and residence.

"The eastern part of the South Block and the west direction of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will have residential complex," a government official said. Sources said that the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is also likely to be shifted.

According to the proposed plan, the IGNCA building and other nine others including Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Shashtri Bhawan, vice-president's residence and are likely to be demolished to pave the way for the construction of a common Central Secretariat to house various ministries. The common Central Secretariat is likely comprise 10 buildings, four on each side of the Central Vista. Each building will have eight floors, which will house various ministries, sources said..

