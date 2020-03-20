J&K LG advisor to head coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir

Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan has been appointed the overall incharge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, a government order said on Friday. Khan will remain stationed at Srinagar for three days a week to closely monitor all activities related to controlling the spread of coronavirus, the order issued by General Administrative Department (GAD) said.

A former divisional commissioner in Kashmir, Khan was recently inducted as the fourth advisor to Lt Governor G C Murmu. In a separate order issued by the GAD, the administration announced that the government employees would attend their offices on alternate weeks except those who are associated with coronavirus control efforts and essential services.

"It is a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19," the order said, adding the concerned heads of the offices would draft a weekly roster of duty for all employees who shall attend the offices on alternate weeks, till further orders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

