Rs 1,000 each to be given to 15 lakh daily wage labourers, 20.37 lakh construction workers: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that an amount of Rs 1,000 each will be given to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers across the state via direct benefit transfer.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 11:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that an amount of Rs 1,000 each will be given to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers across the state via direct benefit transfer. "Rs 1000 each will be given 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers via direct benefit transfer to help them meet their daily needs," Adityanath said.

Adityanath urged people to adhere to 'Janta curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "All metro rail, state and city bus services in the state will remain closed tomorrow," the Chief Minister said. He also appealed to the people not to panic over coronavirus. "We have sufficient stock of essential commodities and medicines in the state. So, please don't rush to shops to buy things and hoard commodities," he said.

The Chief Minister said that 23 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and added that there are a sufficient number of isolation wards in Uttar Pradesh. "A total of 23 people have been found to be infected with coronavirus in the state. Out of the total cases, nine people have recovered. We have a sufficient number of isolation wards in the state," Adityanath said.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Four people have died in the country. One each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Study reveals type 1 diabetes may differ with age of children

Children under the age of seven, who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, will have a different form of the condition compared to those diagnosed at age 13 or above, suggests recent research. Type 1 diabetes occurs when the immune system in ...

Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh shuts govt offices till March 31

All government offices in Chhattisgarh, except those providing essential and emergency services, to remain shut till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak....

EU executive moves to formalise suspension of EU budget rules

The European Union executive moved to formalise a deal reached by EU finance ministers on March 5 to suspend EU budget rules that limit borrowing, giving hardest-hit Italy and other governments a free hand to fight the coronavirus.The Europ...

In Kosovo, coronavirus breeds political maladies

As Europeans take to their balconies to cheer on health workers every evening, Kosovars have joined the chorus for a different reason to protest a political debacle threatening to bring down the government in the middle of the coronavirus c...
