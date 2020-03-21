Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Nipah and floods, cornavirus forces young couple in Kerala to postpone wedding for a third time

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:08 IST
After Nipah and floods, cornavirus forces young couple in Kerala to postpone wedding for a third time
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

First, it was Nipah, then floods and now it is the coronavirus which has forced two youngsters to postpone their wedding for the third time. The two childhood sweethearts A Premchandran and Sandra Santosh hailing from nearby Eranhipalan, have had to postpone their wedding, scheduled to be held on Sunday once again, thanks to the restrictions imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The marriage of Premchandran (26) and Sandra (23) was originally fixed for May 20, 2018. However, following the outbreak of Nipah virus early in May, which affected Kozhikode and Malappuram districts and claimed 17 lives, the wedding was postponed as there was a ban on social gatherings.

Though the kin thought of conducting the wedding soon after the Nipah outbreak subsided after about a month, the death of a close relative of the bridegroom made it impossible for them to conduct it for a year. Accordingly, the function was rescheduled to be held during the Onam holidays of 2019.

However, the devastating floods of August last year played spoilsport, and the families decided to conduct the marriage on March 20 this year. The deadly coronavirus, however, has come as a villain this time.

With the state government imposing a ban on large gatherings, the marriage has been deferred for a third time now. Yet, the duo is taking the development in good spirit and is looking forward to trying the knot in September this year, relatives said.

Kerala has reported 40 positive cases, including three people who were cured so far, and over 40,000 people are under surveillance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Goa Archbishop cancels Sunday mass for 'janata' curfew

Archbishop of Goa Filipe Neri Ferrao cancelled the Sunday mass at all churches in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for janata curfew to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. No mass with congregation should be celebrated at places of wo...

Norwegians: Olympics must wait until virus 'under control'

The Norwegian Olympic Committee wants the Tokyo Games only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak is under firm control worldwide. The NIF laid out its position in a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday, entitled Olympic ...

Students vacate DU hostel complex in view of COVID-19

In the wake of COVID-19, students residing in the Delhi University DU hostel complex have started vacating the facility as a precautionary measure to check the disease. Since the students were asked to vacate the hostel only on Friday, they...

Fire in Serbian capital Belgrade kills 6, injures 6 more

A fire early on Saturday in a residential building in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, has killed six people and injured six more, police said. The firefighters received the alarm call around 4 a.m., Serbian state television RTS reported.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020