Koda case: Former Jharkhand minister Ekka convicted for money laundering

A Ranchi court has convicted former Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka for laundering money in a case also involving former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, officials said on Saturday. They said the court will sentence Ekka on March 31.

Ekka, a minister in the Koda Cabinet, has been convicted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Koda, Ekka and others were being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged possession of disproportionate assets and money laundering.

