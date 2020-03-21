COVID-19: Punjab Roadways not to ply buses on March 22

In the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab Roadways will not ply its fleet on March 22. Punjab Transport Minister Razia Sultana on Saturday announced that the skeleton services operated by Punjab Roadways or Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company (PUNBUS) and Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) would not ply their buses on Sunday.

The Transport Minister said these services on 50 identified routes would be operationalised from Monday onwards. "She further directed that buses operated should be disinfected properly and should ensure that not more than 50 percent of the seats are filled and proper distance maintained between the passengers. The revised schedule should be made widely available to the public at bus stands and other places," read a release of Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab.

Sultana further advised people to avoid non-essential travel or go out of home only in emergencies as this will help to contain the deadly virus. "Though it might be an inconvenience to many people especially poor sections of society, in the overall interest of Pubic safety and to ensure good health to all citizens, these are need of the hour," the release quoted Sultana as saying.

Meanwhile, the authorities at the Chandigarh International Airport are taking various measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including regular screening of passengers and providing sanitizers at the premises. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

