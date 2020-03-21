Left Menu
India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

Indian Mission here on Saturday issued an emergency helpline for the Indian nationals amid coronavirus concerns.

  • Indian Mission in Madagascar has issued a 24x7 emergency helpline for the Indian nationals.
  • Authorities have also issued advisory for its citizens living in Madagascar.
  • The Indian government has also announced that no international aircraft will be allowed into India for a week starting from March 22.

Indian Mission in Madagascar issued an emergency helpline for the Indian nationals on Saturday amid coronavirus concerns. Issuing advisory, the embassy has asked people to take precautions and avoid "non-essential" travel.

"All Indian nationals in Madagascar are requested to note contact details of our emergency helplines," tweeted the embassy. The 24x7 emergency mobile number is +261 333180001. The email is cons.aamarivo@mea.gov.in.

"All are advised to take precautions, maintain social distancing and follow the guidelines issued by the Government of India and Government of Madagascar. Please avoid non-essential travel," read the advisory.

"Please include your mobile numbers and e-mail IDs in all your queries," it further read.

The Indian government has also announced that no international commercial passenger aircraft will be allowed into India from midnight of March 22 to March 29. All visas with some exceptions including diplomatic and official travel have been suspended.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of over 10,500 people globally and has infected more than 244,500 worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

