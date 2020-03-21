BRO takes over reconstruction of key bridge in Arunachal

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has begun reconstructing the dilapidated 430-feet long bridge over the Subansiri river, connecting Daporijo in Arunachal Pradesh to Silapathar in Assam, officials said on Saturday. The existing bridge, which was in a bad condition due to rusting, was under the state public works department (PWD) and has been posing a serious threat to the commuters, they said.

The reconstruct was taken over by the BRO under Project Arunank at the desire of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, sources at the leading road construction agency said. The BRO has been working to complete the bridge within a month as road communication holds key to development of the land-locked state, officials said.

