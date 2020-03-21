BRO takes over reconstruction of key bridge in Arunachal
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has begun reconstructing the dilapidated 430-feet long bridge over the Subansiri river, connecting Daporijo in Arunachal Pradesh to Silapathar in Assam, officials said on Saturday. The existing bridge, which was in a bad condition due to rusting, was under the state public works department (PWD) and has been posing a serious threat to the commuters, they said.
The reconstruct was taken over by the BRO under Project Arunank at the desire of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, sources at the leading road construction agency said. The BRO has been working to complete the bridge within a month as road communication holds key to development of the land-locked state, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Border Roads Organisation
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Silapathar
- Assam
- Daporijo
- Pema Khandu
ALSO READ
Cornavirus threat: Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
1 held in IRBn constable murder case in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh CM offers to host 2026 National Games
No mining activity carried out by China in Arunachal Pradesh, Centre informs LS
Kiren Rijiju launches 5 ambulances for 2 remote districts of Arunachal Pradesh