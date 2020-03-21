Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vasundhara Raje, son test negative for coronavirus

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who went into self-isolation after attending a party with singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow, has tested negative for coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 18:26 IST
Vasundhara Raje, son test negative for coronavirus
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Image Credit: ANI

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who went into self-isolation after attending a party with singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow, has tested negative for coronavirus.On Friday, Vasundhara went in self-isolation along with her son Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dushyant Singh after Kanika, whom they had met in Lucknow, was found to be positive for COVID-19. His son has also tested negative for the deadly virus. However, the mother-son duo will continue to be in isolation for 15 days.

After their reports came on Sunday, Vasundhara took to Twitter to share the news and wrote: "After conducting a #Covid19 test, I am happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days." "A lot of you checked up on me and I appreciate your concern. I want to thank you for your prayers and good wishes. They are what keep me going," she said.

Kanika, who recently returned from London, announced on Friday she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that she and her family are under quarantine.Several media reports have alleged Kanika hid her travel history from airport authorities and dodged the screening procedure and an FIR has been also filed against the singer for not following government advisory.Dushyant Singh, who was present at the dinner party with Kanika, had also joined President Ram Nath Kovind and a host of Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for breakfast on March 17, as per a tweet shared on President of India handle."President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning," the tweet read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Van Buren wins all-star battle after Verstappen pulls out

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen pulled out of the second All-Star Esports Battle on Saturday but Rudy Van Buren, the Worlds Fastest Gamer in 2017, made sure there was a Dutch winner anyway.The 20-lap race on a virtual Indianapoli...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledge an additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the countrys economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters. Austra...

Tooth fairy in quarantine? Argentina makes exemption in coronavirus lockdown

In Argentinas nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, one magical being has been handed a presidential exemption the tooth fairy. President Alberto Fernandez earlier this week ordered all but essential workers to stay home an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020