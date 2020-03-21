Vasundhara Raje, son test negative for coronavirus

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who went into self-isolation after attending a party with singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow, has tested negative for coronavirus.On Friday, Vasundhara went in self-isolation along with her son Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dushyant Singh after Kanika, whom they had met in Lucknow, was found to be positive for COVID-19. His son has also tested negative for the deadly virus. However, the mother-son duo will continue to be in isolation for 15 days.

After their reports came on Sunday, Vasundhara took to Twitter to share the news and wrote: "After conducting a #Covid19 test, I am happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days." "A lot of you checked up on me and I appreciate your concern. I want to thank you for your prayers and good wishes. They are what keep me going," she said.

Kanika, who recently returned from London, announced on Friday she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that she and her family are under quarantine.Several media reports have alleged Kanika hid her travel history from airport authorities and dodged the screening procedure and an FIR has been also filed against the singer for not following government advisory.Dushyant Singh, who was present at the dinner party with Kanika, had also joined President Ram Nath Kovind and a host of Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for breakfast on March 17, as per a tweet shared on President of India handle."President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning," the tweet read. (ANI)

