South Western Railways issues advisory for passengers against coronavirus spread

In a major step to contain the coronavirus spread, the South Western Railway has taken strict action and rushed passengers who were medically advised to be in quarantine to the nearest medical institutions en route. According to a press note, "It is noticed that, in several instances, passengers who have been medically advised to be in "QUARANTINE" on the suspicion of symptoms of Coronavirus, are traveling by trains instead of homes/quarantine facilities. Such cases have been detected in various routes and action taken to rush them to the nearest medical institutions en route."

It said that the callous and negligent action of the Quarantined persons traveling by trains in contravention of the medical mandate will create unsafe conditions for other co-travelers. Advising the passengers it said, "Rail users are earnestly advised not to travel by trains if they are on quarantine against Coronavirus or are showing any symptoms of the virus, like fever, cough, breathlessness, etc."

"Rail using public, in case they come across any such symptomatic co-rail traveler during their journey, are requested to immediately bring it to the notice of railway authorities for taking action," it added. (ANI)

