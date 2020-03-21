Coronavirus: Disinfection drive launched in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi

A disinfection drive was launched in Azadpur Mandi, the biggest fruit and vegetable wholesale market of Delhi, on Saturday in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (Azadpur) chairman Adil Ahmad Khan said four teams have been constituted to disinfect the market spreading 83 acres and the drive will continue for the next few days.

Khan said hand sanitizers are being distributed among labourers and besides, awareness campaign is being run at the market. The disinfection drive will also be carried out in other wholesale fruit and vegetable markets in Okhla, Ghazipur and Keshavpur.

"Once the drive is concluded at Azadpur, it will be run at other wholesale markets of the city. As people come to these markets in large numbers every day, it is necessary to make them aware about preventive steps to contain the spread of coronavirus," Khan said. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The deadly COVID-19 has claimed a life and infected over 20 in the national capital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.