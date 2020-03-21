Left Menu
Coronavirus: Goa govt announces several lockdown measures

Coronavirus: Goa govt announces several lockdown measures Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI)The Goa government on Saturday announced the shutting of roadside eateries, sealing of state borders for vehicles and stoppage of tourist activities and other steps to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown measures were taken after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawat held a series of meetings, including one with leaders of all political parties here.

"Even though there has not been a single positive case of coronavirus in Goa, considering the critical phase the country is facing, it is necessary to be more vigilant and take all measures required to prevent community transmission of the virus," Sawant said addressing a press conference. The chief minister announced several decisions which would be in force till March 31, based on instructions and advisories issued by the Centre.

"Borders are sealed for the entry of all types of passenger vehicles coming through Maharashtra and Karnataka from midnight today. This will not affect the movement and entry of essential goods and other cargo and bonafide residents of Goa," he said. Sporting events, competitions and religious gatherings need to be postponed till March 31, and vehicle rentals have also been suspended, he added.

"As a preventive measure, minimum citizen services will be available at Transport department offices. The transport department will reduce government and private bus services to minimum level. Head of departments are empowered to decide on permitting government staff to work from home or stagger the office timings," he said. "All street food joints will be shut till March 31.

Non-essential facilities for public like libraries, museums etc will be shut down during this period. Distilleries will be permitted to use their facility for manufacture of sanitisers to overcome its shortfall," he said. The department of Health Services has issued advisory to regulate working hours in all services except for essential services, and advised industrial establishments to adopt staggered timing and regulate crowds in local markets, he added.

Sawant said the private sector in the state has been requested to consider work from home wherever feasible. "All senior citizens (except public representatives) should remain indoor, except for medical reasons. All children below 10 years of age to remain at home and should avoid going to public parks, picnics and other outdoor activities," he said, adding that health establishments have been told to avoid non urgent hospitalization and minimize elective surgeries.

He requested people not to indulge in panic buying and hoarding. "All those who plan to travel to Goa are requested to postpone travel plans until normalcy returns. Instructions are being issued to all educational institutes that all teaching and non teaching staff are exempted from attending schools, colleges etc," Sawant said.

The CM said the registrar has been told to postpone registration of deeds, documents and marriages beyond March 31..

