Six jawans injured in encounter between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh
At least six jawans have been injured in an encounter between security forces and Naxals that is underway in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
