Mumbai Petrol pumps to operate from 7 am to 7 pm from Mar 23-31

To contain the spread of coronavirus, Ravi Shinde, former president Petrol Dealers Association, Mumbai on Saturday said that petrol pumps in Mumbai will operate from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday till March 31. "We will operate our outlets from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday--a day after the Janata Curfew--till 31st March. The situation will be revised at the end of this month i.e till 31st March," said the statement.

Justifying the decision, he said that only skeleton staff will be available on the day of Janata curfew. "The curtailed time is an attempt to reduce risk of exposure to the pump attendants and yet keep the essential service open to public albeit in limited hours," he added.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.