Despite govt guideline over COVID-19, traditional procession 'Arattu' held in Kerala

Defying the government guideline which mandates not more than 50 people gathering for any religious ceremony or festivals to avoid the spread of COVID-19, a traditional procession called 'Arattu' was organised at the Malayinkeezhu Sree Krishna Swami temple in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

People at traditional procession called 'Arattu' on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Defying the government guideline which mandates not more than 50 people gathering for any religious ceremony or festivals to avoid the spread of COVID-19, a traditional procession called 'Arattu' was organised at the Malayinkeezhu Sree Krishna Swami temple in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram.

Scores of people took part in the procession on Friday.

However, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that strict action will be taken against the temple authorities for putting lives of people at risk. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

