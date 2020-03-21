J-K: Civilian injured as militants open fire

A civilian was injured on Saturday after suspected militants opened fire on him in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The militants fired upon Waseem Ahmed near his residence at Turigam in the south Kashmir district Saturday evening, a police official said.

He said Ahmad was shifted to Kulgam Hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.