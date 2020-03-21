Coronavirus: UP govt gives medical special secy post to 2 officers

The Uttar Pradesh government has given additional charge of post of special secretary medical, health and family welfare to two IAS officers amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, according to an official statement issued on Saturday

Shahid Manzar Abbas Rizvi and Rajesh Kumar Tyagi have been given the responsibility

While Rizvi is special secretary in agriculture production commissioner's branch, Tyagi is special secretary in the commercial tax department, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.