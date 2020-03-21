Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Punjab govt announces Rs 3,000 relief for each construction worker

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:11 IST
Covid-19: Punjab govt announces Rs 3,000 relief for each construction worker

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced an immediate relief of Rs 3,000 each for all registered construction workers in the state

The money would be transferred to the bank accounts of workers by Monday in a bid to mitigate the hardships being faced by them in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought all construction activity in the state to a standstill, said a government release.  A total of Rs 96 crore will be released for this purpose, the statement said.  The Chief Minister appealed to the construction workers to take all preventive measures and strictly follow the protocol guidelines issued by the health department to check the spread of this deadly disease.  Assuring the workers and their families all possible support in this difficult time, the Chief Minister said his government was committed to help all distressed sections of the society who did not have the means to fend for themselves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 million to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpo...

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...

Britain 'two or three weeks' behind Italy on coronavirus - PM Johnson

Britain was only two or three weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said.In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britains health service could be overwhel...

U.S. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the tests developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.Cepheid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020