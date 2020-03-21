Left Menu
Man with `home quarantine' stamp detrained, sent to hospital

  • PTI
  • Pune
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:15 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:14 IST
At the Mumbai airport, he was asked to be in-home isolation for 14 days, and stamped on his left hand with a seal saying "home quarantined". Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year-old man with the 'home quarantine' stamp on his hand was deboarded from a Bangalore-bound train at Daund station in Pune district on Saturday, a railway official said. The man had arrived in Mumbai from Qatar in the early hours of Saturday, the official said.

At the Mumbai airport, he was asked to be in-home isolation for 14 days, and stamped on his left hand with a seal saying "home quarantined". "We received a call about such a passenger being onboard the train around 12.30 pm. He was examined by doctors.

His condition was fine, with no symptoms of coronavirus like cough, cold, body pain, and headache," said Samuel Clifton, the station superintendent, Daund. The man was on his way to his hometown Gulbarga in Karnataka, Clifton said.

"He was sent to Naidu Hospital in Pune. The coach in which he was traveling was fully sanitized and locked," the superintendent said.

Latest News

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 million to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpo...

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...

Britain 'two or three weeks' behind Italy on coronavirus - PM Johnson

Britain was only two or three weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said.In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britains health service could be overwhel...

U.S. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the tests developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.Cepheid...
