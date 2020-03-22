Major temples in Mathura closed due to coronavirus

Major temples in Mathura have been closed for three to 10 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, temple authorities said. "On the orders of civil judge, junior division, Mathura, the noted Bankey Behari Temple has been closed till March 31 for public," Munish Sharma, the temple manager, said.

He, however, said that the obeisance to the principal deity would continue as usual within the temple. The 22-kilometer Parikrama of Govardhan has been banned.

The Mukharbind Temple Jatipura has been closed till March 31, SDM Rahul Yadav said. Daan Ghati Temple and Mukut Mukharbind Temple Goverdhan have also been closed till Monday.

The situation would be reviewed on Monday, Rama Kant Goshwami, the receiver of Mukut Mukharbind Temple, said. According to Sevayat Mathura Prasad Kaushik, Daan Ghati temple has been closed till Monday.

All the temples based at Sri Krishna Janmasthan and the Old Keshav Deo temple would remain closed till March 24. The Kirti Kishori Temple, Barsana, has also been closed till March 31. Further decision would be taken on March 30 by the management of the temple, Nitin Gupta, the Secretary of the temple, said.

The Ladli Temple, Barsana, would also remain closed till Monday, when a final decision on extending the closure would be taken, Krishna Murari Goshwami, the receiver of the temple, said. Raja Thakur Temple, Gokul, would also remain closed till March 31, Bhikoo Ji Mahraj, the priest of the temple, said.

