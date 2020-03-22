Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major temples in Mathura closed due to coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mathura
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 00:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 00:59 IST
Major temples in Mathura closed due to coronavirus

Major temples in Mathura have been closed for three to 10 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, temple authorities said. "On the orders of civil judge, junior division, Mathura, the noted Bankey Behari Temple has been closed till March 31 for public," Munish Sharma, the temple manager, said.

He, however, said that the obeisance to the principal deity would continue as usual within the temple. The 22-kilometer Parikrama of Govardhan has been banned.

The Mukharbind Temple Jatipura has been closed till March 31, SDM Rahul Yadav said. Daan Ghati Temple and Mukut Mukharbind Temple Goverdhan have also been closed till Monday.

The situation would be reviewed on Monday, Rama Kant Goshwami, the receiver of Mukut Mukharbind Temple, said. According to Sevayat Mathura Prasad Kaushik, Daan Ghati temple has been closed till Monday.

All the temples based at Sri Krishna Janmasthan and the Old Keshav Deo temple would remain closed till March 24. The Kirti Kishori Temple, Barsana, has also been closed till March 31. Further decision would be taken on March 30 by the management of the temple, Nitin Gupta, the Secretary of the temple, said.

The Ladli Temple, Barsana, would also remain closed till Monday, when a final decision on extending the closure would be taken, Krishna Murari Goshwami, the receiver of the temple, said. Raja Thakur Temple, Gokul, would also remain closed till March 31, Bhikoo Ji Mahraj, the priest of the temple, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Odisha includes additional 5 lakh people under State Food Security Scheme

In a bid to ensure food security for the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha Government has decided to enhance coverage of five lakh additional beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme SFSS. According to state governmen...

Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus

Kuwait will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA said, citing the cabinet.Kuwait, which went into virtual lockdown on Thursday, has ta...

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 million to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpo...

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020