Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramdev urges people to stay at home, maintain healthy lifestyle to beat COVID-19

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Sunday appealed to people to make 'Janta curfew' successful by being responsible and staying at home. He also appealed to people to perform Yoga to live a healthy life.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 12:54 IST
Ramdev urges people to stay at home, maintain healthy lifestyle to beat COVID-19
Yoga Guru Ramdev speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Sunday appealed to people to make 'Janta curfew' successful by being responsible and staying at home. He also appealed to people to perform Yoga to live a healthy life. "We have to make this Janta curfew a success by staying at home and being responsible. Senior citizens and children should stay home for at least one month and should adopt a healthy lifestyle by doing meditation and Yoga to fight the coronavirus," Ramdev told ANI.

On being asked about the lockdown of the country he said that the upcoming two months are very crucial for the nation. "The upcoming two months are very crucial for the country. We are going through stage three of the disease and if this turns into a community spread our nation would face immense difficulty in controlling it," he said.

He said that India does not have enough hospitals and ventilator beds for treating a huge number of infected people by the pandemic. "Everyone needs to be very careful, patient and should follow government instructions to tackle the disease successfully," he said.

He also performed some 'asans', aimed to boost the immunity of the body, that may be helpful in fighting the coronavirus. The nation is observing 'Janta curfew' today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on individual "determination" and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for a 'Janta curfew' today to prepare for challenges of the future.

Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website for COVID-19

SAARC Disaster Management Centre on Sunday launched a website for information related to coronavirus pandemic in the region as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent video conference with SAARC leaders. Ministry of Exte...

COVID-19: Man at ITBP quarantine facility released for father's last rites

A 35-year-old student who was evacuated from coronavirus pandemic affected Italy last week had a cruel twist of fate when he was informed about the death of his father even as he was in quarantine at an ITBP facility in Delhi. The man, who ...

Delhi to be locked down from 6 am Monday: Kejriwal

Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, saying extraordinary measures are required to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after six locally transmitted cases surfaced in the...

China scrambles to curb rise in imported coronavirus cases, Wuhan eases lockdown

China reported 46 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while the city of Wuhan, the pandemics ground zero, announced it would be loosening a two-month lockdown by gradually resuming public transportation and allowing healthy people to resume wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020