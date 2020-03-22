Coronavirus concerns: Telangana to take decision on complete 'lockdown'

Amid growing concerns of coronavirus spread, the Telangana government may take a decision soon on imposing "lockdown" in the state as a precautionary measure, official sources said on Sunday. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a high-level meeting to discuss the issue at Pragathi Bhavan, they said.

The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, was invoked in Telangana on Saturday. Streets in Hyderabad wore a deserted look as millions of people across the city stayed indoors and a bare number of vehicles were on the road on Sunday in an unprecedented shutdown on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.

Rao, who supported Modi's call to observe 'Janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm, urged the people of Telangana to stay at home from 6 am Sunday to 6 am on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.