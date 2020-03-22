Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya restricts entry of people from other states

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:08 IST
Meghalaya restricts entry of people from other states

The Meghalaya government has restricted entry of people from other states in view of the coronavirus threat. A senior home department official said that it is applicable to all people visiting Meghalaya from other states, and those travelling to other states via this northeastern state.

Those entering the state will be required to mandatorily register with the COVID-19 monitoring system apart from undergoing health screening, a notification issued in pursuance of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations 2020, said. The restricted movement will be allowed from 11 points across the state, six in the Garo Hills region and five in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region, the notification issued on Saturday night said.

The procedure is being followed in view of the state's preparedness in the wake of the coronavirus threat. There are no restrictions on the movement of people within the state at present, the official said, The Chief Minister's Office has informed that 10 handwash facilities have been installed in various locations in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India at Shillong Airport, located about 25 km from here, has ensured thermal screening of all inbound passengers in collaboration with the health department, an AAI official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Arrival of virus in Gaza raises fears about vulnerable areas

The arrival of the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip, an impoverished enclave where the health care system has been gutted by years of conflict, raised fears Sunday the pandemic may soon prey on some of the most vulnerable populations in the wo...

69-year-old Surat man died due to co-morbidity, tested positive for COVID-19: Health & Family Welfare Dept

Gujarats Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday said that the death of a 69-year-old man from Surat is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID-19. One COVID-19 positive patient, male 69 year...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Following are the latest updates on coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday7.13 Entire Telangana under lockdown till March 31 7.03 India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7 7.01 Spain report...

Private firms have to provide salary to permanent, contractual employees during Delhi lockdown: Kejriwal

Giving a major relief to workers of private firms during the lockdown in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said both permanent and contractual employees will be considered to be on-duty and their companies will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020