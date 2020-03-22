Meghalaya restricts entry of people from other states

The Meghalaya government has restricted entry of people from other states in view of the coronavirus threat. A senior home department official said that it is applicable to all people visiting Meghalaya from other states, and those travelling to other states via this northeastern state.

Those entering the state will be required to mandatorily register with the COVID-19 monitoring system apart from undergoing health screening, a notification issued in pursuance of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations 2020, said. The restricted movement will be allowed from 11 points across the state, six in the Garo Hills region and five in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region, the notification issued on Saturday night said.

The procedure is being followed in view of the state's preparedness in the wake of the coronavirus threat. There are no restrictions on the movement of people within the state at present, the official said, The Chief Minister's Office has informed that 10 handwash facilities have been installed in various locations in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India at Shillong Airport, located about 25 km from here, has ensured thermal screening of all inbound passengers in collaboration with the health department, an AAI official said..

