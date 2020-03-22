Left Menu
  PTI
  • |
  Chennai
  • |
  Updated: 22-03-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:15 IST
Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS14 KA-VIRUS-SHUTDOWN Karnataka govt announces shutdown in nine coronavirus-affected districts Bengaluru: The Karnataka government announced shutdown of all commercial activities other then certain essential services in the nine districts of the state including the capital city, where COVID-19 cases have been reported. .

MDS12 TN-CURFEW-EXTENSION TN govt extends 'Janata curfew' till Monday morning Chennai: While Tamil Nadu came to a virtual standstill on Sunday as people observed the 'Janata Curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help check the spread of coronavirus, the state government extended it till 5 am on Monday. . MDS9 TL-LD CURFEW Telangana observes 'Janata curfew' Hyderabad: Roads in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana wore a deserted look on Sunday as people participated volunatarily in the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help check the spread of coronavirus. .

MDS8 TN-VIRUS-STUDY "Latitude link" surfaces in coronavirus spread; New cases in India could surge: Study Chennai: The pace at which the coronavirus spreads globally appears to have a link to the latitude nations occupy, according to an epidemiological study undertaken by an eminent institution here. By V Gangadharan MDS7 TN-VIRUS Traveller from Spain tests positive for coronavirus in TN, number rises to seven Chennai: One more person has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to seven, the government said.. .

