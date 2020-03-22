Left Menu
Entire Telangana under lockdown till March 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:15 IST
Hyderabad, March 22 (PTI): Telangana will be under complete lockdown till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday. Rao made the announcement after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the situation in the state where the total number of coronavirus positive cases has gone up to 26.

We should show the same spirit as we did today (Janta curfew) till March 31, we will be able to stop the spread of the disease. Telangana will be under lockdown till March 31," he said. All inter-state borders will closed and only vehicles carrying essentialgoods such as medicines will be allowed entry into the state, he said.

He requested people to confine to their homes during the lockdownperiod..

