Chinese Ambassador to India wishes country 'early victory' over coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus cases across the world continues to rise, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Sunday wished his host country an early victory over the pandemic. "Pay tribute to all those who have contributed to the fight against COVID-19. Wish India an early victory over the epidemic," Weidong said on Twitter

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India stands at more than 340, according to the Health Ministry. Seven people have died in the country so far due to the contagion. Many Indian states have imposed partial or complete lockdowns for varying periods to hinder the spread of the virus. PTI ASK DSP DSP RDMRDM

