Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combatting COVID-19: Parts of Andhra Pradesh observe shut down amid Janata Curfew

Machilipatnam district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday observed shut down, as part of Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to mitigate the spread of the contagious coronavirus infection.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:48 IST
Combatting COVID-19: Parts of Andhra Pradesh observe shut down amid Janata Curfew
Streets look deserted in Machilipatnam districts on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

Machilipatnam district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday observed shut down, as part of Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to mitigate the spread of the contagious coronavirus infection. Local shops in the area as well as street hawkers also voluntarily closed down their services today to take part in the Janata Curfew.

Furthermore, the majestic bus terminals in the urban parts of the state also looked deserted as people observed the self-imposed 14-hour 'Janata Curfew' that began at 7 am today and aimed at fighting the spread of coronavirus in the country. Andhra Pradesh has so far reported only one imported case of coronavirus in the state. The young man with a travel history from Paris tested positive for the infection on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta curfew' today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India crossed 341 on Sunday morning according to official data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020