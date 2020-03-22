Left Menu
News of 7 districts in Kerala under lockdown is false, says CMO

The news that seven districts, including capital Thiruvananthapuram in the state, will completely be locked down till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus is false, Kerala Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday.

  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:21 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:21 IST
Visual from Kerala, where Janata Curfew is being observed on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The news that seven districts, including capital Thiruvananthapuram in the state, will completely be locked down till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus is false, Kerala Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday. But prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts of the state to restrict gathering at public places.

"We haven't decided to impose new restrictions in these districts. Considering the situation in Kasaragod special restrictions are being imposed there. The news that 7 districts of Kerala have been decided to be on lockdown is false. The state government has not decided to take any new restrictions in seven districts," the CMO said in a statement. The restrictions that are already in place have to be strictly followed, the statement read.

Fifteen more people have been confirmed positive of coronavirus, said KK Shailaja, state Health Minister, earlier today. According to a break-up given by the Health Minister, "5 people from Kasaragod, 4 from Kannur and 2 each in Malappuram and Kozhikode were found positive of coronavirus."

The total number of confirmed cases in Kerala has now reached 67 and out of which three persons have recovered, she added. The Health Minister also told ANI: "More cases of Covid-19 may be reported in Kerala as many people, who were asked to remain in home quarantine after returning from affected countries, are participating in functions where they may infect others. Such people will be punished."

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 360 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

