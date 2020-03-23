Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Prohibitory orders in Mumbai, Pune till Mar 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbaipune
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 01:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 01:01 IST
Coronavirus: Prohibitory orders in Mumbai, Pune till Mar 31

Police have imposed prohibitory orders in Mumbai, Pune and Thane cities of the state from early Monday to March 31. Police have invoked section 144 of the CrPC, which gives them wide-ranging preventive and remedial enforcement powers.

As per the orders, the restrictions have been imposed in Mumbai, Pune and Thane cities from Monday 5 am to March 31. The Mumbai police had earlier issued a separate order for section 144 for period between 9 pm on Sunday, the time the Janata curfew ended, till 5 am on Monday.

As per the orders, religious events, cultural ceremonies, festivals, fairs, sporting activities in private or public places where five or more people come together, will be prohibited. The order will restrict presence or movement of one or more persons in public places and also any vehicles carrying such persons.

The ban is also applicable to restaurants, eateries, permit rooms, pubs, malls, theatres, swimming pools, schools, colleges and gyms. However, the order does not apply to establishments that come under essential services such as hospitals, pathology labs, post offices, banks, water supply, power companies, groceries, clinics, petrol pumps railway stations, ST stands, airports and last rites.

Violators would be punished under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the order said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

G20 finance ministers to hold talks as coronavirus fallout grows

Finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies are to meet by teleconference on Monday, according to the published agenda of French finance chief Bruno Le Maire.The talks, scheduled for 1100 GMT, come as the G20 faces pressure to br...

Top Senate Democrat says coronavirus bill has 'many problems'

U.S. lawmakers clashed on Sunday over the details of a 1 trillion-plus bill to help stem the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, as senators prepared to cast votes on advancing the legislation. The bill is Congress third effort to bl...

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback programme amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back programm...

Egypt's coronavirus cases rise by 33 to 327, four new deaths

Egypt has recorded 33 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday, raising its total number to 327.The ministry confirmed four new deaths from the flu-like disease, bringing the number of fatalities to 14....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020