Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Arunachal Pradesh orders lockdown from Monday evening till March 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:23 IST
Coronavirus: Arunachal Pradesh orders lockdown from Monday evening till March 31

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a lockdown in the state from Monday evening till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. All essential services will be allowed during the period, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Sunday night.

The government will enforce "complete safety restrictions" from 5 pm on Monday till March 31, he said, adding that the step has been taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus in the state. "No public transport services, including operation of taxis, auto-rickshaws, will be permitted except transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airport, helipad, railway stations, and goods carriers carrying food and essential commodities," the notification said.

All shops, commercial establishments, offices, factories and workshops shall also shut their operations, it said. People are required to stay at home and carry out only basic services while strictly following social distancing guidelines, the chief secretary said.

Any gathering of more than 10 people will be prohibited in public places, while the employees of private companies are required to stay at home and shall be treated as on duty and be paid in full, the notification said. "Any person found violating this order shall be prosecuted as per the relevant provisions of law," Kumar said.

Supplies of foodgrains, groceries, vegetable, fruits, meat, fish, bread, milk, medical services, pharmacies and banks and ATMs among others have been exempted from the purview of the lockdown. Courts and correctional services, food and civil supplies and other government agencies on duty, police, armed forces and paramilitary forces have also been kept out of the purview of the lockdown.

Kumar said that people who come out to provide or avail essential services shall be allowed on their self-declaration. The chief secretary urged people not to panic and assured them that the state has sufficient stock of essential commodities that will last at least 45 days.

"We urge people to remain calm and not to resort to panic buying as all essential commodities are not restricted. Senior officials have been deputed in each district as nodal officers to follow up on the implementation of the lockdown," Kumar said. A large number of students studying outside the state are returning to Arunachal Pradesh daily, which may spread the disease, he said.

No positive case of COVID-19 has been detected so far in the state, Kumar added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus -NCDC

Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday.The patient was a 67-year-old man who returned following a medical procedure in the United Kingdom with underlying medic...

Sterling takes another tumble as investors seek safety in dollars

The British pound weakened on Monday, heading back towards the 35-year lows hit last week as investors rushed to buy the U.S. dollar amid another round of panic about the economic hit from the coronavirus crisis. Sterling has been under pre...

Migrant workers returning to Odisha may be at "potential

The Odisha government on Monday said migrant Odia workers who have returned from coronavirus-hit states may be at potential risk and district collectors have been asked to keep them in home isolation. Special Relief Commissioner SRC P K Jen...

EU watchdog says markets must stay open for investors

Keeping financial markets open is vital for the economy to function properly during the coronavirus epidemic, Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Unions markets watchdog, said on Monday. Europes STOXX 600 index has fallen to around a seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020