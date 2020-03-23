Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt to buy 1000 ventilators, 5 lakh PPE

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:50 IST
Karnataka govt to buy 1000 ventilators, 5 lakh PPE

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to purchase 1,000 ventilators from medical devices company Skanray Technologies and five lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), amid rising COVID-19 cases. Health Minister B Sriramulu convened a meeting with officials to review the situation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and with the Mysuru-based firm through a video conference.

"In the meeting, it was decided to buy 1,000 ventilators immediately", the Minister tweeted. He said the government has already taken steps to buy ten lakh masks, and decided to purchase five lakh PPE.

"The Health Department has been working on a war- footing to halt the spread of the (COVID-19) infections", Sriramulu tweeted. The Minister appealed to the citizens to strictly follow social distancing.

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to the respiratory disease to 26 -- the highest number of positive cases in a single day in the State. The Karnataka government has announced shutdown of all commercial activities barring essential services in nine districts, where COVID-19 cases have been reported, till March 31.

They are: Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu and Belagavi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spending money on COVID-19 is CSR for companies: MCA

Funds spent by companies to combat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will be eligible to be classified as corporate social responsibility CSR activity, the government said on Monday. This has been done as the World Health Organisation WHO has ...

CM Rawat orders strict enforcement of lockdown in U'khand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the statewide lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus and appealed to people to cooperate. Heavy barricading was done on the streets at...

Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Congo imposed a two-day lockdown in Haut-Katanga, an area rich in copper and cobalt, after two people tested positive for the coronavirus, the provincial governor said late on Sunday.Jacques Kyabula Katwe said late on Sunday that the bounda...

'JK police sets up corona helpline numbers for its personnel'

The Jammu and Kashmir police has set up coronavirus helpline numbers for its personnel and their families in the Union territory, a police spokesman said on MondayThree doctors -- one in Jammu region and two in Kashmir valley -- have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020