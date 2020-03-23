Coronavirus: 21 samples sent on Sun test negative in C'garh

The samples of 21 people sent for novel coronavirus testing on Sunday returned negative, said Chhattisgarh health authorities. Till Sunday, a total of 167 samples have been sent for testing in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raipur, with only one returning positive, an official said.

The state's urban areas are under lockdown till March 31. During the lockdown period, essential services such as medical and grocery shops, vegetable outlets, milk shops and petrol pumps will remain function.

Besides, services like electricity supply, water supply, domestic gas supply, municipal sanitation, waste disposal and commercial transport will also be operational. PTI TKP BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

