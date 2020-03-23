Form taskforce, set up Covid fund, GFP tells Goa govt

Goa Forward Party chief VijaiSardesai on Monday asked the Pramod Sawant government in thecoastal state to form an "inter-departmental cum inter-disciplinary taskforce" to combat the novel coronavirusoutbreak

He welcomed the lockdown measures taken by the stategovernment and called them "short term pain for long termgain"

"The Goa government must form an inter-departmentalcum inter-disciplinary taskforce under the state chiefsecretary to implement PCR (creventive-Containment-remedial)measures. A Covid (Care of Vulnerable and In Distress) Fundshould be set up under the chief minister to mitigate thevirus' economic fallout on the poor, vulnerable and small andmedium businesses," he said.

