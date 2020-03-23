Left Menu
Industry, trade bodies in Karnataka back lockdown

Bengaluru, Mar 23 (PTI): Industry and trade bodies in Karnataka - FKCCI, KASSIA and PIA - have reiterated their support to the Union and state governments' decisions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and Peenya Industries Association (PIA) requested the trade, industry and service sectors to take "concrete decisions" to close their establishments till March 31.

"However, in case of urgent and important work that needs to be attended to meet any kind of requirements of the business, the units may function at the desired level by taking care to ensure the minimum level of operations wherever necessary, taking all precautions", they said. "As per the governments' direction, more staff can work on rotation basis at their convenience," said a joint statement issued by FKCCI president C R Janardhana, KASSIA president R Raju and PIA president Srinivas Asranna.

Having considered the health and safety of the workforce, the three bodies are prepared to adhere to the orders/directive of the Central and state governments requesting the member industries and trade to close their offices and units till March 31, they said. They, however, noted that some essential services shall operate as an exception.

