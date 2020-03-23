Maha: Case filed for marriage function during Janta curfew

The Aurangabad police havebooked a colleague for flouting prohibitory orders and holdingthe marriage function of his daughter on Sunday evening, anofficial said

The marriage function took place at a lawn on theborder of Harsul-Phulambri police station limits while Jantacurfew was in force across the country, Inspector SamratsinghRajput said

"We have lodged a case under section 188 of IPCagainst the kin of the bride, who is the daughter of a policeofficial, and groom. We are in the process of identifying theaccused," he added.

