Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hydroxychloroquine for healthcare workers, persons caring for COVID-19 patients in households: ICMR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:22 IST
Hydroxychloroquine for healthcare workers, persons caring for COVID-19 patients in households: ICMR

ICMR Director General Balrama Bhargava on Monday recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for treating healthcare workers tackling the suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases and also the asymptomatic household contacts of the lab-confirmed cases. The treatment protocol recommended by the National Task Force has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for restricted use in emergency situations.

Commenting on the lockdown initiated by several states to contain the coronavirus infection, a health ministry official said the states have been told to order superintendents of police and district magistrates to enforce the lockdown strictly. "Partial lockdown defeats the purpose of breaking the chain of transmission of novel coronavirus," the official said.

On private laboratories being allowed to conduct testing for COVID-19, Bhargava said 12 private-lab chains have been registered and have started working after being allowed the testing. These 12 labs have 15,000 collection centres, he said.

So far the country has reported 415 cases, the health ministry officials said, adding the death toll stands at seven..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia-returned woman tests positive of COVID-19 in UP

A 45-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 20 has been tested positive for coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The woman, a resident of Har Raipur village, had gone to the Arab nation in a gr...

COVID-19: Banks in Bengal to transact till 2 pm

Following the lockdown in most parts of West Bengal in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banking transactions in the state will be reduced by two hours till 2 pm instead of 4 pm from Tuesday, an official of the State Level Bankers Committee...

MH17 trial briefly resumes in near empty courtroom

The trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple murder for their alleged roles in shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 resumed briefly Monday as the presiding judge read out a number of preliminary decisions. ...

South Africa coronavirus cases jump to 402, army prepares to deploy

South Africa reported a sharp jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday to 402, from less than 50 just over a week ago, as the army prepared to deploy in each of the countrys nine provinces, according to an official document seen by Reu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020