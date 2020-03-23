Left Menu
Home Secy holds video conference with DGPs; asks strict implementation of lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:27 IST
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday held a video conference with DGPs of states where lockdown has been ordered and asked them to strictly implement the order, officials said. The move came after reports that many people continue to venture out despite prohibitory orders in view of the coronavirus outbreak The home secretary held a video conference with state DGPs and asked them to strictly implement lockdown in their respective state, a Home Ministry official said.

The central and state governments on Sunday announced lockdown in about 80 districts where at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported. The districts where lockdown was announced include 10 districts each in Maharashtra and Kerala, six districts each in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, five each in Karnataka and Haryana, three each in Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

As people are defying the government order of lockdown, Punjab and Puducherry governments have announced curfew so that no one can come out of their houses. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.  "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Delhi government had announced lockdown in entire national capital..

