COVID-19: Operations of domestic flights cancelled from March 24 midnight

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the government on Monday said that operations of domestic flights have been cancelled from midnight of March 24.

  ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:44 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the government on Monday said that operations of domestic flights have been cancelled from midnight of March 24. "The operations of domestic scheduled commercial airlines shall cease with effect from midnight on March 24," the government said.

The restrictions will not apply to cargo flights. The government has already banned international flights in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 433 on Monday, including seven deaths. A total of 24 patients have been cured and discharged, as per official data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

