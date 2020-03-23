Left Menu
Army takes steps for its personnel in Kashmir to prevent COVID-19 spread

  • PTI
  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:56 IST
Srinagar, Mar 23 (PTI) The Army has taken a slew of measures in Kashmir including screening its personnel to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the valley,  officials said on Monday. "To contain the spread of the pandemic in Kashmir, the Army has ceased all non-essential movement of its personnel and strict screening and quarantine protocols have been put in place. Necessary precautionary steps being taken include measures like extension of leaves, ceasing all congregations and examining all supplies," an army official said.

The official said apart from instituting various measures to safeguard its own troops, a host of proactive steps have been undertaken in close coordination with the civil administration. He said the Army medical teams have been stationed at the Srinagar airport to augment the already existing screening infrastructure of the civil administration.

"One quarantine facility close to the airport and an isolation facility at 92 Base Hospital have been operationalised. To cater for any over flow of patients, many such quarantine facilities are also being planned for both serving personnel and civilians," the official said. The Army medical authorities are in close coordination with the officials at SKIMS and Health Services Department to ensure seamless and prompt action to cater for any contingency, he said, adding the medical personnel of the Army are undergoing combined training programmes being organised under the aegis of the WHO.

