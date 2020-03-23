Assam to be put under lockdown from 6 pm tomorrow till March 31

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced a state-wide lockdown from 6 pm on March 24 to March 31 in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. "Lockdown will be imposed in the state from 6 pm on March 24 to March 31," Sarma said in a press conference here on Monday after attending a meeting with doctors and professors at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College in Barpeta to discuss steps to tackle coronavirus.

Several other senior officials were also present in the meeting. Sarma had, on Sunday, held a meeting with suppliers of various companies to augment infrastructure and supply chain to ensure supplies of medicine and other essential medical materials in case the situation aggravates.

This comes as seven people have died due to coronavirus while a total of 433 confirmed cases have been reported in the country, according to official data on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.