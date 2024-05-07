Kingmakers IAS Academy Celebrates Stellar Achievements in Civil Service Examination

New Delhi (India), May 7: The KingMakers IAS Academy in India has achieved the highest ranking in the civil service examination results, as announced by Mr. Bhoominathan-Director of the academy. He stated that the All-India Civil Service Examination 2023 results which were published on 16th April were 1016 candidates selected by the Union Public Service Commission for positions such as IAS, IPS and IFS. 10,16,850 applied for civil service examination, in that 5,92,141 has been appeared for prelims.2,855 has been selected for Personality Test, finally 1016 has been selected for civil services 2023 for various positions such as IAS,IPS,IFS..etc. He said, Mr. Aditya Srivathsava, KingMakers IAS Academy student has secured the top position in India this year even last year's top performer Ms. Ishita Kishore is also from KingMakers IAS Academy.

In the latest results more than 100 students from KingMakers IAS academy have achieved success in the final list. Notable achievements include Mr.Aditya Srivathsava secured the first position, Ms.Medha Anand secured the 13th position Mr.Kunal Rastogi secured the 15th position, Mr.Ayan Jain secured the 16th position. Mr.S.Prasanth (Rank 78) from Tamil Nadu secured the 2nd place and Ms. Eshani Anand (Rank 79) secured the 3rd place in Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, students who cleared from Tamil Nadu are Mr. R. Venkateshwaran (Rank152), Ms. K. Nehaa(175), Ms. M. Dharani (250), Mr. T. A. Vignesh (314), Ms. S. Shahida Begum (323), Mr. K. M. Karthik Raja (329), Ms. Sindhu N Raghavan (336), Mr. T. Aravind Kumar (348) , Mr.R. Mukilan (404), Ms. G. Sathyanandhi (513), Mr. U. Vibukrishnaa (528), Mr. E. Kathiravan (573), Mr.A. K. Karthikeyan (579), Mr. G. Subburaj (605), Mr. S. Balaji (646), Ms. M. Jayavani (698), Ms.M. Muthuarasi (705), Ms.K. Oviya (796), Mr.J. Ashiq Hussain (845), Mr. V. Harsavarthan (864), have also trained from KingMakers IAS Academy for their final stage of preparation. Over 50% of Tamilnadu's successful students are from KingMakers IAS Academy.

KingMakers IAS Academy has once again proved its excellence in preparing students for India's prestigious civil services examination. This remarkable success highlights the exceptional quality of education provided by KingMakers IAS Academy. The academy's commitment to comprehensive training and expert guidance has consistently helped its students achieve outstanding results in the highly competitive civil services exam. With 1 in top 10 ranks, 6 top 50 ranks and 9 in top 100 ranks,through which KingMakers IAS Academy has once again proven its position as a leading provider of civil services coaching in India particularly in Tamilnadu.

KingMakers IAS Academy offers courses for UPSC and TNPSC at our branches in New Delhi, Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli. For more information, contact 9444227273.

