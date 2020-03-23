Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar: Stay indoors, appeals Prasad as people venture out

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:23 IST
Bihar: Stay indoors, appeals Prasad as people venture out

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday appealed to the people of Bihar to abide by the lockdown order in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus. All district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and areas under the urban local bodies of the state have been put under lockdown till March 31.

I appeal to the people of Patna Sahib and the state to honestly follow lockdown directions in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to follow lockdown directions, Prasad said. I know that people will face a lot of problems due to the lockdown but it is necessary to protect people from getting infected. We should neither get anxious nor should pay attention to any rumours, said the Patna Sahib MP.

In violation of the restrictions, people were seen venturing out in their cars and bikes, besides standing next to each other to relish tea and snacks at stalls in different localities of the state capital. The situation was no different in other major towns of Muzaffarpur, Gaya and Bhagalpur. People were also seen thronging market places and medical stores to stock up essentials.

Isolation wards have been set up in different hospitals, the minister said, adding that some private hospitals have also been permitted to conduct tests. Prasad stated he has been in constant touch with Patna district magistrate, health officials, Patna Municipal Corporation commissioner and state ministers on the issue.

Prasad said that if people of Patna Sahib, the constituency he represents in the Lok Sabha, face any sort of problems, they can reach out through WhatsApp on 7011975458, SMS to 9868181730 or can make calls to 0612-2531635 and 011- 23793228. He appealed to businessmen and industrialists to sanctions leaves to their employees for the lockdown period and not to deduct their salaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative

Angela Merkels initial test for coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman said on Monday, adding that the German chancellor would undergo further tests.Merkel, 65, went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with a...

Coronavirus pandemic "accelerating", WHO says it advising Olympics on risk

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded worldwide and from nearly every country, the head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, call...

COVID-19: Odisha extends lockdown to 14 districts

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Monday extended the lockdown from five to 14 districts. The state government has extended lockdown to Puri, Nayagarh, Ja...

France's Macron, China's Jinping say G20 summit needed to combat virus

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed a summit of the G20 group of nations to coordinate the worlds economic and public health response to the coronavirus outbreak is necessary, Macrons office said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020