Woman commits suicide in Delhi

A 33-year-old woman who was suffering from depression allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in East Delhi's Mandawali, police said on Monday

The incident took place on Saturday and the deceased was the daughter of a former magistrate of consumer forum, the police said

She lived with her mother and was suffering from depression, a senior police official said. The official added that her mother informed the police around 1.30 pm that her daughter was found hanging from a fan with a dupatta. The deceased was unemployed for over a year, the police said.

